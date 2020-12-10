Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Recycling Company Worker, 52, Shot Dead While Arriving At Work In Bucks County

Cecilia Levine
Kuusakoski Recycling on Wheeler Way.
Kuusakoski Recycling on Wheeler Way. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities on Thursday morning were looking for the shooter who killed a recycling company worker as he was pulling into work in Bucks County.

The 52-year-old man was struck multiple times in the Kuusakoski Recycling parking lot on the 900 block of Wheeler Way in Middletown Township, around 5:50 a.m., Middletown Township police said.

The victim's coworkers immediately rendered aid. He was subsequently pronounced dead by EMS arriving at the scene.

The man's name was being withheld at this time pending notification of family members. 

"At this time the homicide is believed to be specifically targeted to the victim and there is no risk to the general public," police said. 

"Middletown Township Police Dept. detectives and Bucks Co. District Attorney’s Office detectives processed the crime scene and are jointly investigating the homicide and actively pursuing leads."

