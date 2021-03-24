'Reckless' Doylestown Physician Prescribed Deadly Oxy Cocktails To 14 Patients, AG Says

A Doylestown physician is facing felony charges for prescribing 14 patients with deadly combinations of oxycodone for as long as 16 years per person, authorities announced.

Richard Kondan, 58, prescribed highly addictive opioid medications to at least 14 patients between November 2017 and September 2019, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Kondan failed to prescribe controlled substances in accordance with accepted treatment principles, and failed to keep accurate medical records that support the high volume of opioids that he prescribed, authorities said.

The physician apparently increased dosages of oxycodone without noting appropriate medical justification, and frequently authorized refills without physical examinations or office visits, authorities said.

Kondan regularly prescribed many patients dangerous combinations of oxycodone and other prescription medication, Shapiro and Weintraub said.

For some patients, Kondan used his "reckless" medical practices on them for as long as 16 years, authorities said.

“Dr. Kondan used his position of trust and authority to recklessly prescribe addictive medications that are fueling the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania. He showed too little regard for the health and safety of his patients,” said Shapiro.

“Cutting off the source of these prescription drugs falling into the wrong hands is imperative to tackling this epidemic that steals the lives of 12 Pennsylvanians a day. We will continue to hold individuals accountable who put the lives of others at risk.”

“We trust our physicians with our health and in many cases, with our very lives. A doctor’s oath is to “do no harm.” Instead, Dr. Kondan’s alleged conduct has endangered the very people he was sworn to make well,” said Weintraub.

Kondan was charged with 14 felony counts of unlawful prescription of a controlled substance by a practitioner.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Christie Bonesch and Deputy Bucks County District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon are co-prosecuting the case.

