Raid Of Ex-Con's Bucks County Home Turns Up Loaded Firearms: DA

A raid of a 64-year-old Pennsylvania man's home turned up several firearms, some loaded and some illegal, and methamphetamine, authorities said.

Scott Allen McCaughey, of Plumstead township, is banned from owning weapons due to a 1980 robbery conviction, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Police served a search warrant at McCaughey's Durham Road home around 6 a.m. Thursday, April 28, and found a black fully automatic M4 rifle with no serial numbers showing, along with a bolt-action rifle with an obliterated serial number, authorities said.

McCaughey was also in possession of two clear baggies of a crystal rock substance that was consistent in appearance to methamphetamine, the DA's office said.

McCaughey during an interview admitted to knowingly possessing the firearms illegally based on his prior convictions, according to a criminal complaint.

The search of his home also uncovered milling equipment McCaughey used in the manufacture of firearms, parts to manufacture more firearms and ammunition and magazines, investigators said.

McCaughey was charged with two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and one count each of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned on Friday, April 29, by Magisterial District Judge Frank W. Peranteau Sr., who set bail at $75,000, 10 percent.

This investigation was conducted by Detective William Mooney of the Plumstead Township Police Department and Officer Stephan Pekach of the Bedminster Township Police Department, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Narcotics.

