Pursuit Of Car Maybe Linked To Philly Mass Shooting Ends At South Jersey Funeral Home: Reports

The pursuit of a vehicle that media outlets say may have been linked to a mass shooting in Philadelphia ended with one suspect in custody at a New Jersey funeral home.

The chase began Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 9:30 p.m., at Frankford and Allegheny avenues, when Philadelphia officers spotted a Honda that fits the description of a vehicle used in two incidents including one that left nine people wounded, according to 6abc.

The vehicle headed out of Philadelphia and into New Jersey down Route 73, and ended in the parking lot of the Bradley’s Funeral Home in Evesham, where the suspect fled on foot, local police said.

A responding Evesham officer nabbed the suspect on foot and took him into custody without incident, a short distance from the location he fled the vehicle. A second suspect was at large.

