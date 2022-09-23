Contact Us
Police Seek Witnesses To Bucks County Hit-Run Crash That Injured Juvenile

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Diamond Street and E Branch Road in Sellersville
Diamond Street and E Branch Road in Sellersville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are seeking witnesses to a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile.

A girl was crossing the street when she was struck by a black Subaru at Diamond Street and E Branch Road in Sellersville around 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Perkasie Borough police said.

The SUV didn't stop and fled north on Diamond Street, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Perkasie police at 215-257-6876.

