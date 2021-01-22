Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Seek Man Who Robbed Sunoco Station Wrapped In Vanilla-Scented Trash Bags

Nicole Acosta
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who wrapped himself in "vanilla-scented" white garbage bags while he robbed a local Sunoco gas station, early Friday morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say wrapped himself in "vanilla-scented" white garbage bags while he robbed a local Sunoco gas station early Friday morning.

The man forced a clerk into the restroom and demanded Newport cigarettes and an unknown amount of cash, Lower Southampton Township police said.

Police describe the suspect as 5'8" to 5'9" tall, large build, wearing black glasses, a gray face mask, gray gloves. and an olive green winter coat in addition to the trash bags also over his shoes.

The robber was last seen exiting the store and running east on Street Road toward Philmont Avenue, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Lower Southampton Police Department at 215.357.1235 or submit an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

