Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say exposed himself to a customer at a retail store in Doylestown.

The man reportedly exposed himself to a woman at the Marshall's/HomeGoods on South Easton Road on July 31 around 9 p.m., according to local police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Doylestown Township Police Department at (215) 348-4201.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.