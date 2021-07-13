Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Search For Bucks Woman Who Went Missing After Visit To Philadelphia

Nicole Acosta
Cassandra "Casey" Johnston
Cassandra "Casey" Johnston Photo Credit: Lower Southampton PD

Police in Bucks County are searching for a woman who they say went missing after a visit to Philadelphia over the weekend.

Cassandra "Casey" Johnston, 26, was last seen in the area of 12th Street and Vine Street in Philadelphia around 5:30 p.m. on July 10 wearing the same depicted clothing as in the image and driving a silver 2016 Ford Focus sedan with the PA license plate: KSA8807, Lower Southampton police said.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Johnston or her vehicle to contact Detective Stephen Brookes at the Lower Southampton Police Department by calling 215-357-1235 ext 339 or email sbrookes@lstwp.org.

Individuals may also contact the police department's direct number at 215-357-1234 and ask to speak with an officer.

