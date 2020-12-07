Police: Philadelphia Man Who Stole Wallet From Restaurant Customer, Spent $1,500 Surrenders

A 48-year-old Philadelphia man who swiped a wallet from a woman's purse while she was eating at a restaurant surrendered to police, authorities said Monday.

Clifton Fleming turned himself in on Dec. 3, on an active warrant stemming from the Oct. 18 incident, Central Bucks Regional police said.

Fleming took the wallet containing $250 in cash and credit cards while the woman was dining at Pag's Pub in Doylestown, authorities said.

Fleming used the woman's credit cards to make more than $1,500 in purchases, police said.

Fleming was arraigned, with bail set at 10 percent $50,000 and remanded to Bucks County Prison.

Additional detainer was placed on Fleming for an active arrest warrant out of Maryland, police said.

Source: Central Bucks Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

