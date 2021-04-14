Police: Man In Custody Weeks After Bucks County Trailer Park Attack

A 38-year-old man is in custody weeks after he attacked another man at a Bucks County trailer park, authorities said.

The victim told police Kenneth Benjamin Jr. struck him with a metal rod and fled from Lovetts Trailer Park in Morrisville before officers arrived on March 29, Tullytown Borough police said.

The victim was left with multiple injuries but refused medical treatment, police said.

Benjamin was apprehended by Tullytown Borough police and transferred to the custody of Falls Township police on Monday.

He was arraigned before Judge Armitage and released without bail. Authorities ordered him to have no contact with his victims.

