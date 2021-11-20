Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police ID 11-Year-Old Boy, Woman Killed In Philadelphia Airborne SUV Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene on Roosevelt and Whitaker avenues, Philadelphia.
At the scene on Roosevelt and Whitaker avenues, Philadelphia. Photo Credit: NBC10 Philadelphia

A speeding SUV hit several poles and went airborne before landing on two cars early Saturday morning in Philadelphia, killing a woman and a boy, and leaving several others seriously hurt, police said.

Amber Shanta, 34, and Tai'rhey Brown, 11, were pronounced dead at the scene on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

The driver, a 57-year-old male, and two other passengers including a 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl, were rushed to various hospitals, and were listed in critical condition as of Saturday evening, authorities said.

The 57-year-old man was behind the wheel of the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and was speeding in the outer southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard when he lost control of the SUV around 12:10 a.m., authorities said.

The car flipped and went airborne up to 15 or 20 feet, before landing on two other vehicles stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue, police said.

The driver and passenger of a Lexus were hospitalized with injuries, and there were no injuries reported in the third vehicle, a Honda, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Photo courtesy of NBC10.

