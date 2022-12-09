Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Police, Hazmat Teams Spotted At Missing Bucks Woman's Home: Report

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Elizabeth Capaldi, a 55-year-old Sellersville resident, has been missing since Oct. 10. Police investigators were spotted in hazmat suits at her family home Friday, according to a report.
Elizabeth Capaldi, a 55-year-old Sellersville resident, has been missing since Oct. 10. Police investigators were spotted in hazmat suits at her family home Friday, according to a report. Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Police officers were spotted investigating the Bucks County home of Elizabeth Capaldi, a 55-year-old Sellersville woman who was reported missing in October, WFMZ reports

Capaldi was last spotted on Oct. 10 at her family home on High Street, where she lives with her husband Stephen Capaldi, officials have said. She was reported missing two days later by a family member. 

Her cell phone, car, and keys were all recovered from the home, but her wallet was apparently taken with her, as Daily Voice has reported

On Friday, Dec. 9, detectives were seen setting up police tape and laying out evidence markers at the High Street residence, while crews in hazmat suits walked the scene, per WFMZ. 

Police were not immediately available for comment. 

Click here for the full report from WFMZ. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.