Police, Hazmat Teams Spotted At Missing Bucks Woman's Home: Report

Police officers were spotted investigating the Bucks County home of Elizabeth Capaldi, a 55-year-old Sellersville woman who was reported missing in October, WFMZ reports.

Capaldi was last spotted on Oct. 10 at her family home on High Street, where she lives with her husband Stephen Capaldi, officials have said. She was reported missing two days later by a family member.

Her cell phone, car, and keys were all recovered from the home, but her wallet was apparently taken with her, as Daily Voice has reported.

On Friday, Dec. 9, detectives were seen setting up police tape and laying out evidence markers at the High Street residence, while crews in hazmat suits walked the scene, per WFMZ.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

