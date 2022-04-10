Police Car Crash Among 2 Accidents On Route 13 Less Than 90 Mins Apart

A crash involving a police car was among two accidents that occurred on Route 13 Monday, Oct. 3, less than 90 minutes apart.

The first accident involving a pickup truck and sedan was reported around 6:50 p.m. at the Levittown Parkway intersection in Tullytown, fire officials and LevittownNow said. One victim was extricated from the vehicle.

Then, around 8 p.m., a police Dodge Charger sustained damage to its front end when it collided with a passenger car in Bristol Borough, LevittownNow said. Injuries were not immediately clear.

