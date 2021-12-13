Police Boost Presence At Bensalem High School Amid Alleged Threat

Police increased their presence at Bensalem High School on Monday in response to what some perceived to be a threat.

Over the weekend, school district officials were notified about the apparent "threatening social media post" via Safe2SaySomething tips, the school district said Monday morning.

Safe2Say is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

"Bensalem Township Police were immediately notified and the threat was deemed NOT credible," the district said. "Last evening, additional parents reported the same as a result of social media conversations students were engaged in."

Bensalem police nonetheless boosted police presence at the school Monday out of what they said was "an abundance of caution."

They did not specify whether the threat was gun-related.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

