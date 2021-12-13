Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Police Boost Presence At Bensalem High School Amid Alleged Threat

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Bensalem High School
Bensalem High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police increased their presence at Bensalem High School on Monday in response to what some perceived to be a threat.

Over the weekend, school district officials were notified about the apparent "threatening social media post" via Safe2SaySomething tips, the school district said Monday morning. 

Safe2Say is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

"Bensalem Township Police were immediately notified and the threat was deemed NOT credible," the district said. "Last evening, additional parents reported the same as a result of social media conversations students were engaged in."

Bensalem police nonetheless boosted police presence at the school Monday out of what they said was "an abundance of caution."

They did not specify whether the threat was gun-related.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.