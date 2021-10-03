Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Plumpstead PD: 31-Year-Old Woman Faces Assault Charge In Violent, Drunk Domestic Dispute

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Christina Bennett
Christina Bennett Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department

A Pipersville woman was arrested after brutally beating a man in a drunken domestic dispute last weekend, authorities said.

Christina Bennett, 31, of Pipersville, was charged with simple assault and more following the March 6 incident in Plumpstead, local police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 5800 block of Bradshaw Road on reports of a domestic dispute when they found a man with scratches and fresh wounds, bleeding and alone, police said.

Officers also found several broken items around the home, and a "highly intoxicated" woman -- later identified as Bennett, police said.

An investigation revealed that Bennet was responsible for the man's injuries, police said.

Bennett was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mark Douple who set a $25,000 unsecured bail amount.

She was subsequently released and is awaiting her preliminary hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.