Plumpstead PD: 31-Year-Old Woman Faces Assault Charge In Violent, Drunk Domestic Dispute

A Pipersville woman was arrested after brutally beating a man in a drunken domestic dispute last weekend, authorities said.

Christina Bennett, 31, of Pipersville, was charged with simple assault and more following the March 6 incident in Plumpstead, local police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 5800 block of Bradshaw Road on reports of a domestic dispute when they found a man with scratches and fresh wounds, bleeding and alone, police said.

Officers also found several broken items around the home, and a "highly intoxicated" woman -- later identified as Bennett, police said.

An investigation revealed that Bennet was responsible for the man's injuries, police said.

Bennett was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mark Douple who set a $25,000 unsecured bail amount.

She was subsequently released and is awaiting her preliminary hearing.

