Two airplanes collided on the runway at a Bucks County airport Saturday, Aug. 6, officials said.

The Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided on the runway at Van Sant Airport in Erwinna around 1:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the FAA told Daily Voice.

Members of the Van Sant Airport Facebook group said both pilots appeared to be okay. Only the pilots were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.