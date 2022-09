Officials were at the scene of a building collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, according to witness footage.

Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building home to Key Pizza at Memphis & E York streets around 10 a.m.

Fox29 reporter Chris O'Connell says a rescue mission was under way as of 10:25 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

