Pilot Killed In Perkasie Plane Crash ID'd By Family Friend: Report

One of two victims killed in a fiery plane crash has been identified as a local dad, 6abc reports.

Brian Filippini, of Philadelphia, died when the plane he reportedly owned went down near Victoria and Brittany Lanes in Perkasie around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, the outlet reports.

While Filippini's identity has been confirmed by a family member, the identity of the second victim remains unknown.

Filippini most recently worked as the President of Concord Management Group International and earned a bachelor's degree in business from The Ohio State University in 1989, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The small plane also struck a vehicle before bursting into flames, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It left Doylestown Airport and was en route to Gunden Airport in Perkasie, the FAA said.

The crash also was captured on a Bucks County, PA resident's doorbell camera.

The doorbell footage was shared by local resident Catherine LaPate, according to Fox29.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

