Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
PHOTOS: Car Pinned Under Tractor Trailer On Route 309

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Crews rushed to the scene of a car pinned under a tractor trailer Monday night in Coopersburg. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
At the scene Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
At the scene Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Crews rushed to the scene of a car pinned under a tractor trailer Monday night in Coopersburg.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. at a gas station and truck stop on Route 309, where firefighters worked to extricate the victim.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say one person was killed.

Law enforcement officials were not immediately available when Daily Voice called, and were not able to confirm.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

