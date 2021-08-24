Philly Rapper PnB Rock Pleads Guilty To Drugs, Stolen Gun Charges In 2019 Bensalem Case

A 29-year-old Philadelphia rapper pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to a 2019 arrest where Bensalem investigators found drugs, a stolen gun, and more during a search, authorities said.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, who goes by the stage name PnB Rock, entered an open guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Judge Wallace H. Bateman sentenced Allen to 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently.

He also has to complete 100 hours of community service and his supervision was permitted to be transferred to California.

Allen was arrested after members of the Bensalem Police Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on 104B Konefal St. in Bensalem Township on Jan. 20, 2019, the DA's office said.

The search warrant originated from an investigation that began in early November 2018 when Bensalem police received numerous complaints of loud parties and the constant smell of marijuana coming from the home, authorities said.

Officers also reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the home. A follow-up investigation showed probable cause that Allen was selling marijuana, police said.

The search yielded approximately five pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, over $33,000 in cash, and a stolen .40 caliber Glock handgun, the DA's office said.

His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang was also arrested.

She pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months of probation.

This case was investigated by the Bensalem Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan Stricker.

