Philly Officer Charged With Assault After Punching Man, Report Says

A Philadelphia police officer was charged with simple assault after punching a man during a fight earlier this year, reports say.

Joseph Marion, 45, punched a man during an April 18 altercation during which he also dropped a gun, CBS3 reports.

As the two fought, a child reportedly picked up the weapon, the outlet says.

There was no evidence that Marion or the child fired the gun at any point, according to multiple reports.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended him for 30 days with the intention of firing him at the end of that time, the outlet says.

In 2017, the nine-year police department veteran pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with a fight that occurred in November 2015, according to court records and NBC.

Marion's trial is set for Nov. 24, court records show.

