Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: FBI Confirms Remains Found Are Brian Laundrie's
Police & Fire

Philly Officer Charged With Assault After Punching Man, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Marion
Joseph Marion Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A Philadelphia police officer was charged with simple assault after punching a man during a fight earlier this year, reports say.

Joseph Marion, 45, punched a man during an April 18 altercation during which he also dropped a gun, CBS3 reports.

As the two fought, a child reportedly picked up the weapon, the outlet says.

There was no evidence that Marion or the child fired the gun at any point, according to multiple reports.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended him for 30 days with the intention of firing him at the end of that time, the outlet says.

In 2017, the nine-year police department veteran pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with a fight that occurred in November 2015, according to court records and NBC.

Marion's trial is set for Nov. 24, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.