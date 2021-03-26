Philly Man Who Threw Cinder Blocks At Driver Facing New Charges For Armed Robbery Of Pharmacy

A Philadelphia man who allegedly threw cinder blocks at a driver earlier this month is facing new charges for reportedly robbing a Kensington pharmacy, authorities announced.

The indictment alleges that Gregory Stevens, 27, demanded oxycodone from a pharmacist at Universal Pharmacy on Kensington Avenue, to which the pharmacist told him it was in the back room of the pharmacy and led Stevens there to get it on Feb. 22, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams

A struggle ensued when the pharmacist attempted to resist Stevens, and he shot the pharmacist in the chest with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, Williams said.

Stevens allegedly committed this crime wearing a Pennsylvania Parole Board GPS-enabled ankle monitor, Williams said.

Stevens also has pending charges in state court for distribution of heroin in December 2020, and for aggravated assault stemming from a March 9 road-rage incident near the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue in Philadelphia, Williams said.

It is alleged that Stevens violently attacked another motorist after a traffic accident, going so far as to throw cinder blocks through the other motorist’s car windows at the driver and teenage passenger, Williams said.

“As alleged in the Indictment, Gregory Stevens is a grave danger to the community and is now facing federal charges and a lengthy prison sentence if convicted,” said Williams.

“If you commit a serious violent offense in the City of Philadelphia, we and our law enforcement partners will do all we can collectively to arrest and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Gregory Stevens allegedly carried out a daylight armed robbery that ended with an innocent man shot in the chest,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.

“The FBI/Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Force is working every day to identify and arrest those brazen enough to commit such vicious acts. For the safety of this city and everyone in it, it’s imperative we get violent criminals off the street.”

If convicted, Stevens faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, Williams said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Philadelphia Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Justin Oshana.

