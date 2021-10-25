Philly Man Who Assaulted, Harassed Bucks County Ex-GF Sentenced: DA

A Philadelphia man who assaulted, threatened, and harassed his ex-girlfriend, even while he was imprisoned, was sentenced to 16 ½ to 35 years in state prison, authorities said.

Steven Jeffrey Castner, 41, was convicted by a Bucks County jury in June on two counts each of intimidation of a witness and stalking and one count of attempted burglary, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, and simple assault, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Castner first burglarized his ex-girlfriend's home in Sellersville on Oct. 19, 2019, using a hammer to damage the home and her car, authorities said.

He also hit her in the face and threatened her during the encounter, according to investigators.

Castner continued to intimidate the woman even while incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Facility in an attempt to get her to recant what happened, the DA's office said.

During his time in county jail, Castner made 3,675 phone calls to his ex-girlfriend's phone, according to investigators.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley said Castner put the victim through a “living hell.”

“She lives in fear that one day you might get out and what you might do," he added.

The case was investigated by Perkasie Borough Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittney M. Kern.

