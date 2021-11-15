Philly Man Abducted In U-Haul After Trip To Parx Casino Weeks After Deadly NJ Incident: Reports

A Philadelphia was kidnapped in a U-Haul van then tied up and robbed in a basement while returning from the Parx Casino over the weekend, news reports say.

The news comes just weeks after a New Jersey man was followed home from the same casino and shot dead in his driveway.

The 46-year-old victim apparently saw a U-Haul van in his Adams Avenue driveway around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to 6abc and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Three masked men including at least two who were armed approached him and grabbed him while he was going inside his house, the outlet said.

He was then thrown into the back of the van and taken to an unknown location, tied up in the basement and forced to hand over money hidden in his house, news reports say.

The victim was allegedly released near 9th and Wellens streets, when he walked home and called police around 6 a.m. A 9mm handgun, a pair of sneakers, house keys and multiple credit and debit cards were taken by the assailants, The Inquirer reports.

The Special Victims Unit is apparently handling the investigation.

