Philly Home Storing 154 Jugs Of Gasoline Erupts In Flames: Report

Nicole Acosta
Philadelphia FD
Philadelphia FD

A fire broke out Monday, Aug. 1 at a West Philadelphia home where 154 jugs of gasoline were stored, 6abc reports.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the 100 block of North 59th Street around 8 p.m., the outlet says. Crews battled the fire until around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

No injuries were reported and a 37-year-old man who used to live in the home was taken in for questioning, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from 6abc.

