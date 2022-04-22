Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Philly Dad Who Used Baby As Human Shield Grieves Boy's Loss On Facebook

Daily Voice
Nafes Jamar Monroe is believed to have used his son Yaseem Jenkins as a human shield during a drug deal gone bad in 2019.
Nafes Jamar Monroe is believed to have used his son Yaseem Jenkins as a human shield during a drug deal gone bad in 2019. Photo Credit: Nafes Jamar Monroe Facebook photo/GoFundMe

The Philadelphia dad who allegedly used his 11-month-old son as a human shield during a shooting spawned by a drug deal gone bad has taken to social media to mourn the boy's loss.

Yaseem Jenkins was shot after his dad used counterfeit cash to buy drugs in October 2019, authorities previously said. The boy died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3 years old. His dad mourned his loss on Facebook but did not get much sympathy.

"Last couple deaths I was numb.,, i feel this shit."

One commenter responded:

"WTF U should feel like shit. What kinda father used there 11 month old child as a human shield ￼￼and I can’t believe ur looking for sympathy. That boy didn’t even had a chance ￼."

Yaseem suffered gunshot wounds in his head, neck and buttocks when his dad, Nafes Monroe, was shot at after Monroe could be facing more charges if an autopsy finds he died of injuries suffered in the incident, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday.

"Yaseem fought long and hard to recover from his injuries while still being the strong happy kid he was but sadly lost the battle yesterday morning," reads a GoFundMe launched for Yaseem's mother. 

"It saddens us to have to lay him to rest at such a young age, Our family is devastated and heartbroken by his unexpected passing."

