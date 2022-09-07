Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Philadelphia Woman Was Swiping Stolen Credit Card In Minutes: Police

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Colleen Kane
Colleen Kane Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 40-year-old Philadelphia woman is facing an identity theft charge after investigators say used a credit card that stolen from a vehicle in Connecticut.

Colleen Kane is accused of breaking into a car on Old Kings Highway May 25 in Darien, CT, having smashed a window to steal a purse from the car, local police said.

While police were at the scene, the victim received alerts that her credit card was being used, authorities said.

Investigators identified Kane, who resides in Philadelphia, as the suspect who was using the stolen credit card, and she was charged with third-degree identity theft, according to the report. 

Darien Police Department officers responded to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to extradite Kane, who was being held on a fugitive from justice charge, the Darien Police Department said. Kane waived extradition and was transported back to Darien.

She was held on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 9, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.