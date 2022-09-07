Philadelphia Woman Was Swiping Stolen Credit Card In Minutes: Police

A 40-year-old Philadelphia woman is facing an identity theft charge after investigators say used a credit card that stolen from a vehicle in Connecticut.

Colleen Kane is accused of breaking into a car on Old Kings Highway May 25 in Darien, CT, having smashed a window to steal a purse from the car, local police said.

While police were at the scene, the victim received alerts that her credit card was being used, authorities said.

Investigators identified Kane, who resides in Philadelphia, as the suspect who was using the stolen credit card, and she was charged with third-degree identity theft, according to the report.

Darien Police Department officers responded to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to extradite Kane, who was being held on a fugitive from justice charge, the Darien Police Department said. Kane waived extradition and was transported back to Darien.

She was held on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 9, police said.

