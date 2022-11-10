Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG

A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said.

Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair, and other personal belongings, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

“This defendant is accused of taking advantage of her position and violating her trust and responsibility as a medical professional,” Shapiro said. “We will not, under any circumstance, allow individuals to put patients at risk and compromise our Commonwealth’s health care systems.”

An investigation by the Office of Attorney General found that Latimer used her cell phone to take photos of patient information forms and licenses while working at Axia Women’s Health in Montgomery County.

Latimer is charged with 27 counts of identity theft, four counts of computer theft and one count of forgery. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Katherine McDermott.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.