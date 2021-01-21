Philadelphia Man Gets 18 Years In NJ State Prison For Attempted Sex Attack

A 54-year-old man from Philadelphia has been sentenced to 18 years in New Jersey state prison for trying to sexually assault a woman walking along a Burlington County roadway, authorities said.

An investigation by the New Jersey State Police and the Mount Laurel Police Department revealed that on June 6, 2019, a woman in her 50's was walking along Route 73 in Mount Laurel in the afternoon when she was grabbed by Donald Cramer Jr. and dragged into a wooded area near the I-295 northbound exit ramp, police said.

According to police, John Bishop, a Burlington County resident was driving by during the incident, and witnessed the abduction.

Bishop stopped his car on the shoulder of the road where he was able to subdue Cramer Jr. until Mount Laurel Township police officers arrived and took him into custody, authorities said.

The victim met Bishop for the first time after Thursday's sentencing proceeding. According to authorities, she and her husband said they were extremely grateful for Bishop's "courageous and selfless actions."

“It was a privilege to see this emotional meeting between this brave survivor and the gentleman who put himself in harm’s way to rescue her from this awful attack,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

“By intervening to help a stranger without regard for his own safety, Mr. Bishop reflects, as Abraham Lincoln once said, the ‘better angels of our nature.’ And I cannot say enough about our survivor, who bravely fought her attacker during the crime, and was determined to see that justice was done in this case, and to make certain that this defendant could not harm anyone else.”

According to authorities, Cramer Jr. must serve more than 15 years of the prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

The plea-bargained sentence was handed down in Mount Holly by Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland.

Cramer Jr. pleaded guilty in September to first-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault. He was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

