Philadelphia Man, 29, Killed In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A 29-year-old Philadelphia man was killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Saturday, March 11, authorities said.

Scott Vilayseng was heading west when his Mercedes Benz veered off the road, went down an embankment and struck a fence and tree, then overturned — ejecting him around 8:50 a.m. in Hamilton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Vilayseng was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

