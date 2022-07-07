Philadelphia Law Office Rapist Has Ties To NJ: Police

Police in Philadelphia have released the name and photos of a South Jersey man who they believed raped a woman in a Center City law office building.

Willie L Harris, 49, walked into the building on the 200 block of North 13th Street, went to the eighth floor, and sexually assaulted the 22-year-old victim in an unlocked office around 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, Philadelphia police said.

Harris, who has ties to Camden and Woodbury, NJ, initially told the victim he was looking for someone, but she didn't know the name, Capt. James Kearney said.

That's when Harris then demanded the victim sit in a chair as he began to rummage through the office. The victim offered Harris earrings and Airpods in hopes he'd love, but he began beating the victim and choked her when she tried screaming for help, police said.

Then, Harris raped and sexually assaulted her, authorities said. A co-worker returning from lunch interrupted the assault, and Harris fled, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

