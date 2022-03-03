Philadelphia Homicide Detective Assaulted Person During Police Interview: Authorities

A Philadelphia homicide detective who has been under investigation for nearly four years has been charged with perjury and more after allegations that he assaulted someone during a police interview, authorities said.

Detective James Pitts is accused of physically assaulting a person during an interview at the Race Street building on or about Nov. 8, 2010, Philadelphia police said.

Pitts' alleged behavior was the subject of an internal affairs investigation that began on June 11, 2018, and he was arrested on Thursday, March 3, 2022, when he surrendered to police.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

