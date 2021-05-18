Philadelphia Girl, 6, Shot Playing Outside

A 6-year-old girl was shot while playing outside with her friends in Philadelphia Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A group of young males ran toward the kids playing on the 300 block of Wyalusing Avenue in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia when shots were fired, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The girl's parents were reportedly sitting in a car nearby.

The girl was shot in her leg and some of the bullets hit the windshield of a vehicle, Outlaw said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

