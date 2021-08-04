Contact Us
Philadelphia Driver Drags Victim 100 Feet With Car During Argument In Bucks, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
William Connolly
William Connolly Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department

A Philadelphia man dragged a 45-year-old Bucks County resident with his car more than 100 feet across a parking lot during an argument earlier this week, authorities said.

William Connolly, 44, was arguing with the Quakertown man around 5:05 p.m. in the Plumstead Shopping Center on Easton Road on Aug. 2, local police said.

That's when Connolly hit the man with his car and dragged him across the lot, according to witness statements and surveillance footage.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for his injuries and Connolly taken into custody.

Connolly was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime.

He was arraigned before Judge Kevin Wagner who set bail at 10% of $500,000. He was transported to the Bucks County Prison and is awaiting his preliminary hearing. 

The investigation is still on-going and if any witnesses in the parking lot observed the incident, please contact Plumstead Township Detective William Mooney or Officer Stacie Arnosky at 215-766-8741.

