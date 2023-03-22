Philadelphia Catholic School Shifts To Remote Learning After 4-Alarm Fire

Students at a Philadelphia Catholic school will be learning remotely following a four-alarm fire.

Flames broke out at the Our Mother of Consolation School on E. Chestnut Hill Ave., around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

A fourth alarm was called around 40 minutes later.

No students were injured, however, multiple classrooms were damaged and the building is no inhabitable.

"This moment in time is a challenging one. Our first priority is to ensure the safety of the young people entrusted to our care and to provide for their educational needs," the school said in an announcement.

"Based on the damage to our school building, we will not be able to hold classes there for the remainder of the year.

"Our greatest blessing today is that there was no loss of life! We must be so grateful for this."

