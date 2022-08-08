Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bucks County (DEVELOPING)

One person was struck and killed by a train in Bucks County, developing reports say.

The incident happened on the railroad tracks near Edgely Avenue and Pitt Avenue in Bristol Township sometime around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival, the report says.

Authorities could not immediately confirm the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

