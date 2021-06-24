Person Rescued From Water After Sailboat Overturns In Nockamixon State Park

A person was safely rescued from the water after their sailboat overturned in Nockamixon State Park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews arrived at the state park in Quakertown just after 1:15 p.m. and quickly located the person who was wearing a lifejacket, Robert Sweeney, Assistant Park Manager told Daily Voice.

The individual was not in any immediate stress or danger, and no medical treatment was necessary, he said.

"There are typically a few over-turned sailboat calls every year at Nockamixon," Sweeney said.

"The causes are usually newer participants to the hobby or just a simple mistake on navigating wind conditions and making a maneuver on the lake."

