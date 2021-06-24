Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Person Rescued From Water After Sailboat Overturns In Nockamixon State Park

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Nockamixon State Park in Quakertown
Nockamixon State Park in Quakertown Photo Credit: Nockamixon State Park Facebook

A person was safely rescued from the water after their sailboat overturned in Nockamixon State Park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews arrived at the state park in Quakertown just after 1:15 p.m. and quickly located the person who was wearing a lifejacket, Robert Sweeney, Assistant Park Manager told Daily Voice.

The individual was not in any immediate stress or danger, and no medical treatment was necessary, he said.

"There are typically a few over-turned sailboat calls every year at Nockamixon," Sweeney said.

"The causes are usually newer participants to the hobby or just a simple mistake on navigating wind conditions and making a maneuver on the lake."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.