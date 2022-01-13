Contact Us
Police & Fire

Person Found Fatally Shot At Park In Bucks County

Nicole Acosta
Quaker Penn Park
Quaker Penn Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person was found fatally shot at a park in Bucks County Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called around 8:05 a.m. to the Quaker Penn Park in Morrisville, where they found a man dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, Falls Township police said in a Wednesday news release. 

Police said there were no witnesses or park visitors at the time of the shooting.

The gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

