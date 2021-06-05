Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Pennsylvania Woman's Facebook Post Tips Off FBI, Puts Bucks County Husband At U.S Capitol Riot

Nicole Acosta
Gary Edwards
Gary Edwards Photo Credit: FBI

A Pennsylvania woman's Facebook post led federal investigators to evidence placing her Bucks County husband at the U.S Capitol riot in January, authorities announced.

Various photos and videos that have since been deleted from social media show Gary Edwards of Southampton inside the U.S Capitol building on Jan. 6 wearing the same black jacket and wool cap, according to court documents submitted by the FBI. 

Gary Edwards spotted in an Instagram post.

FBI

Along with content posted by other social media users, an FBI agent was initially tipped off by a series of written Facebook posts by his wife where she describes her husband's experience raiding the U.S Capitol.

"Gary walked around carrying flags of the Us. Gary walked right through the door into the rotunda. Chatting with the police who were very calm. The people san[g] the Star spangled banner 2 time then started chanting whose house? Our house! When asked to leave they did. . . . These were people who watched their rights being taken away, their votes stolen from them, their state officials violating the constitutions of their country and people who are not being given the opportunity to be able to have evidence shown,"  Lynn Feiler Edwards wrote in one of two posts according to federal investigators.

Surveillance footage obtained by the FBI also corroborates investigators' claims that Edwards was inside the U.S Capitol building.

Gary Edwards inside the U.S Capitol building.

FBI

Edwards was arrested on Tuesday in Northampton Township, CBS Philly reports.

He was reportedly released after an initial court appearance, the outlet says.

