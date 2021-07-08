Pennsylvania Wedding DJ Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 5 Boys, Authorities Say

A Bucks County wedding DJ was found guilty Wednesday for sexually assaulting five boys between 1993 and 2010, authorities said.

Louis Charles Aiello, 58, of Penndel Borough, has been in Bucks County Correctional Facility since his arrest in June 2020 for the repeated sex assaults of two boys between 2001 and 2010, one of whom was the son of one of his friends, and the other whom he met while working as a wedding DJ, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

At the time, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office held a news conference to announce his arrest and to urge more victims to come forward.

Less than a week after the conference, more victims reported that Aiello sexually abused them when they were boys, with those crimes happening between 1993 to 2005 in Bensalem and Penndel, the DA's office said.

Aiello was found guilty of felony counts of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, statutory sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

Aiello was also found guilty of felony and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault, and indecent exposure.

A judge later found Aiello guilty of two counts of possession of child pornography, after detectives executing a search warrant at Aiello's Rumpf Avenue home in January turned up a Dell laptop with a 4 GB thumb drive containing 14 graphic images of child pornography, according to an affidavit. Click here for a description of the photos listed in the affidavit (page 4).

His sentencing was deferred for 90 days while he undergoes an evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board, authorities said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach and was investigated by the Falls Township Police Department, Penndel Borough Police Department, and Bucks County Detectives.

