Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Pennsylvania Officer Among 4 Arrested For Child Luring In Atlantic City

Nicole Acosta
ACPD
ACPD Photo Credit: Atlantic City Police Department

Four men, including a Pennsylvania officer, were arrested on charges of attempted child luring in Atlantic City, authorities said.

The men were apprehended on July 22 after concerned citizens posed as underage children on various social media sites, Atlantic City police said.

"They would confront the individual and notify local law enforcement," police said in a statement.

"The citizens provided the responding officers with screenshots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens and the suspects."

The following men were arrested:

Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, MD.

Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City, NJ.

Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia, PA.

Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont, PA.

Horn works as a corporal with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Central Bucks police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment on the status of Horn's employment.

"The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is aware of the investigation and arrest of CBRPD Corporal Clifford Horn in Atlantic County, New Jersey. Our office has assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities in any capacity, and to investigate and prosecute any criminal activity that may have occurred in Bucks County," DA Matt Weintraub said in a statement.

"This office protects all victims, regardless of whether the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law or not. No one is above the law. Our office will begin the process of evaluating all Bucks County criminal cases in which Cpl. Horn was involved."

All four were released on a summons with a future court date, police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. 

