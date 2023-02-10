Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police

A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say.

Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.

The officer claimed he smelled a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" and conducted field sobriety tests before placing the principal under arrest, they wrote.

Charges against Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, are pending the results of a blood test, police added.

Pennridge School District officials were not immediately available for comment on the morning of Friday, Feb. 10, and do not appear to have addressed the matter on official social media channels.

District families received a letter from Superintendent David Bolton offering support for students, WFMZ reports.

