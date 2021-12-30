Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Plumstead, Police In Bucks Say

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
North Easton Road and Silo Hill Road
North Easton Road and Silo Hill Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Bucks County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of North Easton Road and Silo Hill Road after learning that a woman had been struck by a car,  Plumstead Township police said.

The 27-year-old victim from Philadelphia was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The offending stopped and was cooperating with police. 

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is urged to contact Accident Investigator Jeffrey Moffett at 215-766-8741 or via email at jmoffett@plumstead.gov.

