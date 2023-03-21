Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Bucks County Crash

Authorities are continuing to investigate after a car accident left a pedestrian seriously wounded in Perkasie.

It happened on Friday, March 17 on the 400 block of East Walnut Street, borough police said in a statement. Witnesses said the victim was crossing the street in the middle of the block when he was struck by a westbound car, the department wrote.

The victim was rushed to Grandview Hospital in Sellersville where he was treated for serious injuries, police continued. His identity was not given.

Borough police and county detectives are continuing to investigate, though preliminary findings suggest that "speed was not a factor in the crash," officials said.

