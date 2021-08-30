PD: Doylestown Woman Charged In Deadly Hit-Run Crash Of Bucks Man

A Doylestown woman was charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a Bucks County man dead overnight Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 4700 block of Stump Road in Plumstead Township around 12:20 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a fleeing car found a 61-year-old Pipersville man with "fatal injuries," according to the Plumstead Township Police Department.

The hit-run driver -- identified as 27-year-old Charlotte Kleckner -- was spotted less than a mile away from the crash scene, police said.

Kleckner was arraigned on one count of accidents involving death or personal injury.

Magisterial District Justice Lisa Gaier set her bail at $25,000 unsecured.

The crash is still under investigation and the Plumstead Township Police Department is asking if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the crash, to contact Officer Jeffrey Moffett at jmoffett@plumstead.gov or at 215-766-8741 ext. 123.

Plumstead Township police were assisted at the scene by Doylestown Township police, Dublin Borough police, Plumsteadville Fire Department and Plumsteadville-Point Pleasant EMS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.