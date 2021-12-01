PA Wedding DJ Jailed For Sexually Assaulting 6 Boys Busted With Child Porn, Authorities Say

A Bucks County wedding DJ who is currently facing trial for sexually assaulting six boys between 1993 and 2010 is facing yet another charge: This one, child pornography, authorities said Tuesday.

Louis Charles Aiello, 58, of Penndel Borough, has been in the Bucks County Correctional Facility since he was charged with sexually assaulting a boy on June 16.

He was charged Monday with two counts of possession of child pornography, after detectives executing a search warrant at Aiello's Rumpf Avenue home turned up a Dell laptop with a 4 GB thumb drive containing 14 graphic images of child pornography, according to the affidavit. Click here for a description of the photos listed in the affidavit (page 4).

Aiello last June was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting two boys between 2001 and 2010, one of whom was the son of one of his friends, and the other whom he met while working as a wedding DJ, police said.

On Sept. 30, a second sexual assault case was filed against Aiello, accusing him of sexually assaulting four more boys between 1993 and 2005 in Bensalem and Penndel, police said.

The first alleged victim in the second case spoke to detectives about the incident less than a week after a news conference to announce Aiello's arrest in June, police said.

While Aiello awaits arraignment for the child pornography charges, the two sexual assault cases are scheduled for trial in March.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach and was investigated by the Falls Township Police Department, Penndel Borough Police Department, and Bucks County Detectives.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Aiello or believes they know someone who has been victimized is asked to contact Falls Township Police Detective Stephen Reeves at 215.949.9100.

Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website and to Falls Township Police at speakup@fallstwp.com.

