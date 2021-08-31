PA State Police Seek Help Identifying Body With Tattoo Found In Delaware River

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help identifying a body found in the Delaware River last week.

Troopers responded to the area of 1840 Trails End in Bridgeton Township (Bucks County) around 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 25 on a report of a human body that was wedged against a dock anchored in the Delaware River, authorities said.

The body was recovered at the scene by the Upper Black Eddy Fire Department and is estimated to have been in the water for one to two weeks, PA State Police said.

The individual is identified as a light skin male. They have a tattoo on their left forearm.

The Bucks County Coroner conducted an autopsy of the body and further testing is needed to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the individual or information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the PSP Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 249- 9191, reference Incident Number PA21-1153710.

