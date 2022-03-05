PA Man Who Beat EX-GF With Baseball Bat Gets Prison Time: DA

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man with a history of domestic abuse was sentenced to five to 15 years in state prison for a "brutal" domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

Roland B. Ghiloni, of Quakertown, pleaded guilty Monday, May 2, to two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

Officers arrived at the Bush House Hotel on West Broad Street to find the victim bleeding from the top of her head and her left eyebrow swollen and bleeding around 10 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2021, they said.

She claims that her then-boyfriend, Ghiloni, twice struck her in the head with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument, authorities said.

Ghiloni had previously been convicted in two separate incidents, one against a previous girlfriend and the other against the victim's four-year-old son, the DA's office said.

The case was investigated by Quakertown Police Department Kevin Foster and Assistant District Attorney Brittney Kern prosecuted this case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.