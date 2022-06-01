Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

PA Man Tried To Lure Person Posing As 13-Year-Old Boy Online For Sex, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
William "Billy" Francis Vandeventer
William "Billy" Francis Vandeventer Photo Credit: Central Bucks Police Department

A 41-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a child, authorities said.

William "Billy" Francis Vandeventer, of Doylestown, began messaging the person on an online forum, thinking he was communicating with a 13-year-old boy, Central Bucks police said.

Vandeventer tried to arrange a meeting with the "boy" at the Center Square Apartments on North Broad Street in Doylestown on Sunday, May 29 after requesting "sexual acts" and sending a selfie, according to police.

Instead, Vandeventer was met by police who arrested him without incident. They did not specify the identity of the person posing as the supposed teen.

Vandeventer is charged with corruption of minors (defendant age 18 or above), court records show.

He was remanded to Bucks County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is set for June 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.