PA Man Tried To Lure Person Posing As 13-Year-Old Boy Online For Sex, Police Say

A 41-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a child, authorities said.

William "Billy" Francis Vandeventer, of Doylestown, began messaging the person on an online forum, thinking he was communicating with a 13-year-old boy, Central Bucks police said.

Vandeventer tried to arrange a meeting with the "boy" at the Center Square Apartments on North Broad Street in Doylestown on Sunday, May 29 after requesting "sexual acts" and sending a selfie, according to police.

Instead, Vandeventer was met by police who arrested him without incident. They did not specify the identity of the person posing as the supposed teen.

Vandeventer is charged with corruption of minors (defendant age 18 or above), court records show.

He was remanded to Bucks County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is set for June 27.

