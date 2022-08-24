PA Man Thought He Was Meeting 13-Year-Old Boy For Sex, Met Officers Instead

A 42-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested for trying to lure a 13-year-old boy for sex in Bucks County, authorities said.

Manuel Moreira Rivera, of Doylestown, was charged on Sunday, Aug. 21, with criminal attempt of aggravated indecent assault of a minor under the age of 16 years old, Plumstead Township police said.

An unidentified man with an organization called the Predator Poachers told officers responding to the Wawa store on the 5800 block of Easton Road that he was solicited on a social media network by Rivera to commit a sex act, police said.

At that point, the man had already told Rivera that he was "13 years old." Despite knowing this, Rivera agreed to meet "the boy" in the Wawa parking lot.

When he arrived, Rivera texted "the teen" that he was there, police said. Instead, Rivera was met by Plumstead Township police officers.

Rivera was arrested and arraigned on the previously mentioned charge before being remanded to the Bucks County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, police said.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

