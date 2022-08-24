Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT
Police & Fire

PA Man Thought He Was Meeting 13-Year-Old Boy For Sex, Met Officers Instead

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Manuel Moreira Rivera
Manuel Moreira Rivera Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department

A 42-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested for trying to lure a 13-year-old boy for sex in Bucks County, authorities said.

Manuel Moreira Rivera, of Doylestown, was charged on Sunday, Aug. 21, with criminal attempt of aggravated indecent assault of a minor under the age of 16 years old, Plumstead Township police said.

An unidentified man with an organization called the Predator Poachers told officers responding to the Wawa store on the 5800 block of Easton Road that he was solicited on a social media network by Rivera to commit a sex act, police said.

At that point, the man had already told Rivera that he was "13 years old." Despite knowing this, Rivera agreed to meet "the boy" in the Wawa parking lot.

When he arrived, Rivera texted "the teen" that he was there, police said. Instead, Rivera was met by Plumstead Township police officers.

Rivera was arrested and arraigned on the previously mentioned charge before being remanded to the Bucks County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, police said.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.